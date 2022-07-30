Students at Sapir College near Sderot received text messages claiming that their personal information was being held ransom by hackers.

The college reported that "Last night at around 9:00 p.m., some seniors and graduates of Sapir College received a text message about their account being hacked. We would like to clarify and reassure you: that the hacking of the college's network is being handled by the college's computing department and a professional consultant that we have deployed to deal with the incident while maintaining continuous contact and support from national cyber authorities."

"So far, no traces of a hack into sensitive information systems or personal accounts have been found. The databases at the college comply with the guidelines of the privacy protection regulations. We will continue to monitor the situations and report developments if necessary."