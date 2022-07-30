Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel leveled harsh criticism at MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"In my view, relying on him when he does not express a Zionist view is neither ethical nor practical. It will inevitably lead to elections again. Bibi is looking to lean on factors that will overturn his trial. Relying on extremists is something that will not work. Ben Gvir is a fault of the Likud, Don't ask me, but the Likud. He does not symbolize Zionism and relying on him will lead to another political crisis in the future."