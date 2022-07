A watch said to have belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler sold on Friday for $1.1 million at an auction in the US, the BBC reported.

The Huber timepiece, which sold to an anonymous bidder, shows a swastika and has the initials AH engraved on it, according to the report.

