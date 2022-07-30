Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Friday there is more optimism than ever on reaching a deal to delineate the country’s maritime border with Israel via US mediation, Reuters reported, citing a tweet from the ministry’s account.

“There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today,” Bou Habib said, noting that the US official mediating the dispute, Amos Hochstein, would arrive in Beirut over the weekend for talks with Lebanese officials.

