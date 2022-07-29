MK Shirley Pinto met today (Friday) with Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"I was happy to meet again with Defense Minister Gantz to promote the integration of soldiers with disabilities in the IDF. Israel is one of the few countries in the world that recruits people with disabilities into its security services, who serve out of choice and a deep connection to the country. I am glad to see the strong desire of the Minister of Defense to promote the issue even more. We will continue as best as we can."