MK Miri Regev of the Likud said she believes the Zionist Spirit party will disappear after the upcoming elections.

"I think that Ayelet Shaked will not pass the threshold. I urge all right-wingers not to vote for her," she was quoted as saying.

"If the day her new party is formed, she gets four seats, this means nothing and the number will only decrease from here. In the worst case, she will waste your votes, and in the very worst, they will go to the left," said Regev in an interview with Radio 103FM.