Mahmoud al-Habash, a senior Palestinian Authority official and Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's close adviser on religious affairs, warned in an interview with Israel Hayom that the PA was on the verge of suspending political agreements and freezing security coordination with Israel.

"These are not threats but decisions of the Central Committee, and their purpose is to protect the Palestinian national interest. What is happening in Jenin and Nablus...if this situation continues and we see an escalation on the ground, you may wake up one morning to find out that the decisions have [already] been made. We will not remain prisoners of Israel's moods. When and how will it happen? Everything will be done according to the preparations we [are making]," said Al-Habash.