The Zionist Spirit party led by Ayelet Shaked and Yoaz Hendel is responding to the attack by the Likud and the claims that they will transfer votes from the right to the left.

"Enough with hatred, time for love of Israel. The Likud wants to establish a narrow government that will alienate half of the people, deepen the divisions, and contribute nothing to the stability of the government," is the party's response.