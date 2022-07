Lt. Col. Rabbi Moshe Solomon announced his candidacy for the list of the Religious Zionist party.

"I will bring the voices of the people of the social and physical periphery to the heart of the Israeli discourse," said Rabbi Solomon.

The chairman of the party MK Bezalel Smotrich added: "I congratulate my friend Moshe Yadidi for joining the religious Zionist family. Moshe comes with an impressive record of social action and raises the flag of the periphery high."