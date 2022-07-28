Today, the prosecutor's office filed an indictment against another terrorist who participated in the 2021 riots in the city of Acre, whose actions included harming the security forces, setting fire to the 'Uri Bori' restaurant, robbing a clothing store and arson, as well as participating in the brutal lynching of Mor Ganashvili.

During the discussion, a verbal confrontation developed between the members of Moore's family and the terrorist and his relatives. Moore's mother yelled at the terrorist, "Murderer! Terrorist! You should be deported to Syria!"