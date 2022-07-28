Robert Crimo, the man accused of shooting into a crowd watching a Chicago-area Independence Day parade, was indicted by a grand jury on 117 counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, the state's attorney's office said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Crimo, 21, has been held without bail since he was arrested after the shooting at the July Fourth celebration in Highland Park that left seven people dead and more than three dozen injured. Four of the seven who were murdered in the shooting were Jewish.