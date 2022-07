The negotiating teams of the Yamina and Derech Eretz parties met overnight Tuesday to formulate agreements for a joint run in the upcoming elections.

An agreement was reached on most of the issues and the parties are close to signing it. The teams agreed to meet later in the day.

Ayelet Shaked and Yoaz Hendel said: "We are doing our best to reach an agreement as soon as possible so that we can bring a new spirit to Israel."