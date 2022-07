Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has publicly stated that Moscow’s overarching goal in the war in Ukraine is to topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Associated Press reported.

Lavrov made the comments in a conversation with envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday. In his remarks, the Russian Foreign Minister said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime.”