A rare and magnificent bronze coin, in an exceptional state of preservation, has been discovered at the bottom of the sea during an underwater archaeological survey conducted by the Antiquities Authority at the Carmel Beach in Haifa. This is the first time such a coin has been discovered on the Israeli coast.

The coin, dating from the Roman period, was minted in the name of the emperor Antoninus Pius (138-161 CE), in Alexandria, Egypt. On the back of the coin is depicted the sign of Cancer, and above it - a portrait of the moon-goddess, Luna. On the coin is the date "year eight," referring to the eighth year of the reign of Antoninus Pius, corresponding to either 144 or 145 CE.