Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon was sharply critical of interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid in an interview on Reshet Bet, calling his conduct "infantile."

Referring to recent statements Lapid has made regarding Russia, Danon said that Lapid was "reacting like a newspaper journalist writing political commentary. The threats he made yesterday were infantile. He should have responded in a calm, measured manner, holding private meetings to deliver his message," the former ambassador said.