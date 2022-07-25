A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin told investigators he had been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

David Jakubonis, 43, made an initial court appearance Saturday before a federal magistrate judge in Rochester, New York, on a single count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.