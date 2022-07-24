The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, commented on the attempted terrorist attack at the Tapuah Junction and thanked the IDF soldier who neutralized the terrorist.

Dagan said that "the entire nation of Israel salutes the IDF soldier and all the soldiers of the Shomron Brigade. I spoke with the Shomron Brigadier General. The heroism of the soldier at Tapuah Junction illustrates the helplessness and the hesitation of the government. A government that conjures up the terrorist Mahmoud Abbas, who instigates, finances and sends most of the terrorist attacks, is a government that invites more attacks and undermines the sense of security and harms deterrence."

"I call on the government to come to its senses and learn from the IDF soldiers how to fight terrorism. The people will replace this government. This government stutters and repeatedly invites motivation to harm us," said Dagan.