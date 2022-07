Chairman of the Shas party, Aryeh Deri, responded to the establishment of the Directorate for "Jewish Renewal" in the Diaspora Ministry.

"The Lapid-Liberman government is handing out tens of millions of shekels to Reform institutions who do not recognize the sanctity of the Western Wall and are destroying [true] Judaism, but when it comes to the hundreds of thousands of Jewish families barely making it through the month, suddenly they run out of money. A disgraceful government," lamented Deri.