The Central District Court sentenced Roman Agronov to 17 years in prison after convicting him based on his confession of aiding and abetting murder and conspiracy to murder for his part in the murder of Anton Roman. In addition, the defendant was ordered to pay NIS 35,000 in compensation.

After negotiations, the parties reached a settlement in which an amended indictment was filed against Agronov. According to the revised indictment, Agronov and several accomplices are accused of helping to murder a police agent.