At the military court in Beit Lid this morning (Sunday) a plea deal hearing is being held with Lt. Col. Dan Sharoni, an IDF officer who is expected to plead guilty to 69 crimes of indecent acts and violating the privacy of about 50 women, most of them soldiers who served under him.

Sharoni entered the hearing in full uniform, declining to cover his face as some defendants elect to do. One of the victims shouted at him.