Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin opened this morning the first lottery in the second round of the "Discount Apartment" program.

During the next few days, 95 lotteries will be held, in which 5,499 apartments will be drawn in 25 localities across the country. Among them: Eilat, Elad, Ashdod, Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Jerusalem, Sderot, and more.

The results of the lottery are expected to be delivered to the winners at the beginning of August. In October, registration is expected to open for the third round of lotteries.