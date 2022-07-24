The Religious Zionism party responded to Elazar Stern's interview on Channel 2 in which he refused to oppose the establishment of a Yesh Atid government with the support of the Joint List.

"Even a long interview and endless evasions by Elazar Stern will not hide the truth. Yair Lapid together with Stern and his friends will form a government with the support of the Joint List. This government would be dangerous to the State of Israel. Religious Zionism will work with all its might to prevent this danger and establish a Jewish and Zionist national government."