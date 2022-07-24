Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar will depart tomorrow for a diplomatic visit to Morocco. The visit will take place at the invitation of the Moroccan Minister of Justice Abdel-Allatif Wehbi.

During the visit, Minister Sa'ar will meet political and security officials in the Moroccan government, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Justice and more. He is expected to sign during the visit, with his colleague the Moroccan Minister of Justice, a joint declaration for legal cooperation between the countries.