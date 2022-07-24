Street fight in northern Jerusalem

The police have opened an investigation into a street fight that took place tonight in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem and included stone throwing and pepper spray used against those involved.

Police officers who arrived at the scene, identified a suspect holding a club in his hand and trying to attack those involved. As a result, the suspect, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested by the policemen while attacking them and biting one of the policemen.

A preliminary investigation shows that the incident started due to a traffic dispute, as a result of which apparently one of the people involved was injured and left on his own to receive medical treatment.