Starting this morning, the Haifa-Tel Aviv rail line, which transports about 40,000 passengers every day, will be closed. As a result, unusually heavy traffic is expected on Route 2, Route 4, and Route 6.

Trains from the north are expected to stop at Binyamina station, and trains from the south will stop at Netanya station. Shuttles will operate between these stations. Shuttle service will be increased between Binyamina and Beit Yehoshua, between the central station in Haifa and Savidor station in Tel Aviv, between Haifa station and the central station in Tel Aviv, and between Binyamina, Pardes Hana and Hadera to Tel Aviv.

The line will be closed until Saturday night.