French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Macron urged Raisi to make a "clear choice" to reach a deal and go back to the implementation of Iran's commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said.