Hours after Alexander Savnok (43) allegedly murdered his daughter Liana (22) and then took his own life, Channel 13 News received details from the police investigation of the 17-year-old brother who found the two.

His testimony gave rise to the suspicion that his father planned to murder him as well: "He called me and demanded that I come. He sounded very upset. I opened the door and saw that Liana was dead."