On Friday (22.07) Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as part of his visit to the United States and participation in the Aspen Security Forum.

The discussion focused on deepening defense cooperation between Israel and the U.S. in face of the Iranian threat.

The parties also discussed the impact of U.S. President Biden’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as ways to strengthen regional cooperation.