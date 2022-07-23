International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi warned on Friday that Iran's nuclear program is "galloping ahead" and his agency has very limited visibility on what is happening.

"The bottom line is that for almost five weeks I have had very limited visibility, with a nuclear program that is galloping ahead and, therefore, if there is an agreement, it is going to be very difficult for me to reconstruct the puzzle of this whole period of forced blindness," Grossi told the Spanish newspaper El Pais, as quoted by i24NEWS.

