Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said his country is seeking economic guarantees from the US to revive a 2015 nuclear deal so as not to be "stung twice" the same way.

"We do not want to be stung twice from the same spot. In order to enjoy the full economic benefits of the JCPOA, the Americans must accept some commitments and guarantees," Amir-Abdollahian told state television in an interview on Thursday night, according to a report in the AFP news agency.

