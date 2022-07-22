Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former US President Donald Trump, was convicted on Friday of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, The Associated Press reports.

Bannon, 68, was convicted after a four-day trial in federal court in Washington on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

