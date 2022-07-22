Turkish authorities have arrested two more suspects in an alleged plot by Iranian nationals against Israeli citizens in Turkey, The Daily Sabah reported on Friday.

According to the report, eight people were detained on military or political espionage charges in June and were accused of planning attacks against Israelis in the country. In the first operation, five suspects were detained on June 17 in Istanbul, while one among them was released with judiciary control and a ban on travel abroad.

