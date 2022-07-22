US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “improved” but he ran a 99.4 degree temperature on Thursday evening, his physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum published on Friday and quoted by The Hill.

O’Connor said that Biden’s temperature has returned to normal after Biden took Tylenol and that the President continues to experience a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional cough.

