A Foreign Ministry statement read: "We are happy to hear that an Israeli citizen was released after he was abducted yesterday afternoon in Brazil.""From the early hours of the morning, the Israeli consulate in Sao Paulo, together with the Department of Israelis Abroad, has been in contact with the family and the Brazilian authorities in order to assist and facilitate his release.""In a quick operation by the Brazilian police, the citizen was released from the kidnappers after his location was verified. The Brazilian police, the family and members of the Jewish community have been in cons