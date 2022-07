MK Itamar Ben Gvir toured the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem as part of his re-election campaign.

Ben Gvir said during the tour: "We are on a happy tour today, I come here all the time, this is my home. There are all the people of Israel, Zionists, religious, secular, haredi. The most important thing is to compile a list that will be ours, that will belong to all the people of Israel."

Ben-Gvir was accompanied by his party manager and a number of party activists.