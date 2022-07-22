In an interview with Yediot Ahronot, Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, urged Israelis to avoid coming to Uman for the Rosh Hashanah holiday this year.

"This week I held talks on the subject with the heads of the Ukrainian government. The decision [on whether to allow pilgrims to come] on Rosh Hashanah has not yet been made. It is important to emphasize that Ukraine is at war and it will be very difficult to ensure the safety of worshipers. Therefore, regardless of the official decision, this year I would recommend that all Israelis avoid coming to Ukraine," said Brodsky.