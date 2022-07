Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke today (Thursday) with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Emir Salman bin Hamed Al Khalifa.

The Bahraini Crown Prince congratulated Prime Minister Lapid on his assumption of office and wished him success. Lapid updated the Crown Prince on his meetings with President Biden, noting that Bahrain is an important and valued ally in the Middle East. The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation between the countries in the various fields.