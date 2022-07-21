Prime Minister Yair Lapid today (Thursday) signed the condolence book in memory of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy in Israel.

The Prime Minister wrote in the book: "On behalf of the State of Israel, I send my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the entire Japanese people. Shinzo Abe was a brave and valued leader. He was a true friend of Israel. He left behind an eternal legacy. May his memory be blessed. My condolences, Yair Lapid."

Afterwards, Prime Minister Lapid met with Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Mizushima.