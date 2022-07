Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, discussed negotiations regarding another joint run with MK Itamar Ben-Gvir during an interview on Galei Tzahal.

"Itamar is a partner and friend, so I'd suggest to him and myself as well that we avoid conducting negotiations through the media. We must continue together. We can decide the rest behind closed doors," said Smotrich.