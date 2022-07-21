Israel Hayom is reporting that the Airports Authority is preparing to operate the first international flights for PA Arabs from Ramon Airport, near Eilat, to Istanbul, Turkey.

If the flights are implemented, it will be a historic move, as PA Arabs will be able to go on vacation abroad by boarding a plane directly Israel instead of Jordan - as has been the case up till now.

According to the report, at this stage the initiative is in its pilot phase that will be carried out subject to the approval of Defense Minister Benny Gantz.