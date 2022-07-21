Following Mahmoud Abbas's visit to France yesterday, a senior PA official told Israel Hayom that Abbas is trying leverage the warm relationship between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Yair Lapid to initiate moves that would push for a political process between Israel and the PA.

"[Abbas would like] Macron to play a more central and active role in everything related to Israeli-Palestinian relations, in cooperation with the Arab world," he was quoted as saying. "This does not replace America, but adds to its [influence]. Abbas is trying to convince Macron to initiate a return to the negotiating table or in the very least take steps towards advancing [the Palestinian cause]. The peace process needs a future. Our intention is not to overtake the Israelis, but to work with them."