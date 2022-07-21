The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, on Wednesday night called for an immediate halt to the violence against youth, children, and women who were located in various points throughout Judea and Samaria, building new communities there.

"This is a very serious incident, the government not fulfilling its duty to build the Land of Israel and establish new communities. Instead of declaring war on the Palestinian Authority which sends terror all over the country, the government is busy abusing hundreds of thousands of residents of Judea and Samaria and blocking the roads in an unprecedented manner," he said.

"And now this serious violence against youths who seek to settle the land. The responsibility for the violence lies with Prime Minister Yair Lapid."