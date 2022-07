Former MK Zehava Galon told Reshet Bet about her decision to run for leadership of the Meretz party.

"I'm returning for one reason - I have a responsibility for the fate of Meretz and the entire [left-wing] bloc. I am convinced that MK Yair Golan and I are faced with not only [strengthening] the democratic bloc, but also preventing the rise of the faith-based-theocratic-messianic bloc," she said.