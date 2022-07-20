According to a report in Ma'ariv, a group of Jewish schoolchildren from France who spent their summer vacation at a hotel in the small town of Trilj near Split, Croatia, were stunned yesterday (Tuesday) to discover a huge red swastika painted by anonymous individuals on the the street across from them.

After the report was transferred to the Israeli embassy by the Association of Jewish Communities in Europe, the association also contacted the offices of the Prime Minister, and President and the Croatian Foreign and Home Ministers.

Officials condemned the incident and expressed shock while apologizing to the students. Croatian police have launched an investigation.

