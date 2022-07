Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues targeting top officials suspected of collaboration with the Russians.

Deputy head of the country's security service, Volodymyr Horbenko, was the latest official to be dismissed on charges of not cleansing his agency of pro-Russian influences.

A number of regional security chiefs have also been sacked by the president over the past week.

This follows the firing of SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.