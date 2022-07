MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) responded to the announcement by former Meretz chairman Zehava Gal-On that she will run again for the party leadership.

"I am happy with the decision of my friend Zehava Gal-On to run for Meretz. Gal-On is loyal to values, honest, witty and experienced. She has doubled Meretz's power in the past and I believe she can strengthen Meretz again. I wholeheartedly support her," Raz said.