The Committee of Advisers and Parliamentary Advisers sent a letter to the Knesset's Legal Adviser demanding that the issue of sexual harassment against parliamentary advisors be addressed more fully..

Although the law allows anyone to complain about sexual abuse in their workplace, such advisors are left without redress should they be harassed.

The counselors sought to emphasize that sexual harassment involves a wide range of behaviors - from physical assault to comments about a person's sexual orientation and identity. The advisers work closely and intensively with each other and the Knesset members, with clearly defined relations and authority between the two.