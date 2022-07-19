Israel's teacher's union today (Tuesday) accepted the recommendation of chairman Arnon Bar-David and approved the appointment of educator Karen Tal as CEO of the Amal educational network.The appointment requires the approval of the Amal board of directors, headed by former Knesset Speaker Alex Miller.

Tal (57), married and the mother of two daughters, is an educator who has held a wide variety of positions. She is the founding CEO of the Insights in Education project, which successfully operates many schools in the social and geographical periphery of Israel, and is the recipient of the Bronfman Prize for Education.

Tal holds an honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University, is a lecturer at the Tel Aviv University School of Education, is a graduate of the Mandel School of Educational Leadership, and the Maoz Fellows Program.