From the beginning of the year until June 30, 2022, 60,835 illegal weapons have been seized in the Arab sector, compared to 40,175 in the corresponding period of the previous year - an increase of about 33%, according to data published in the Israel Hayom.

The number of handguns seized rose from 534 to 776; the number of rifles went up from 160 to 266; the number of explosive devices increased from 113 to 139; while the number of hand grenades jumped from 71 to 176.