The teenager accused of gunning down 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket this past May, pleaded not guilty on Monday to 27 federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty, The New York Post reports.

A court-appointed attorney entered the not guilty plea on behalf of 19-year-old Payton Gendron, who remained silent during the brief arraignment, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and shackles.

